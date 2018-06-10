Stepfather pleads guilty in death of stepdaughter

JACKSON (AP) — A southeast Missouri man will face sentencing Jan. 15 after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of his stepdaughter.

The Southeast Missourian reported 55-year-old Ricky Lee Schweain of Cape Girardeau entered the guilty plea Monday. His stepdaughter, 27-year-old Melissa Luttrell, was fatally shot on March 26 near Gordonville.

Schweain told the judge that he "just snapped" when he pointed a .22-caliber pistol at Luttrell and pulled the trigger, shooting her in the chest. He then shot himself twice in the chest.

Schweain later told deputies that Luttrell had been threatening him for some time, and threatened to have her friends beat him.