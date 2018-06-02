Stephen Webber Wins Second Term in Missouri House

COLUMBIA - Missouri House Representative Democrat Stephen Webber defeated Republican Paul Szopa in the race for the 23rd District seat. Webber originally won his seat in the Missouri House when he was only 25 years old. Szopa says he ran against Webber to bring more Republican representation into the Missouri House. The two candidates met before campaigning and agreed to run a positive race.

Webber says he's ready to get back to Jefferson City. "It's mixed emotions. I'm excited that the voters of Columbia returned me for a second term, I'm honored by that and I'm ready to go to work for them," Webber said. "At the same time its disappointing as a Democrat because its been a pretty rough night around the state and around the country."

Szopa called Webber late Tuesday night to congratulate him on the victory. "I've got a new friend and his name is Stephen Webber," Szopa said. Webber plans to focus on funding for the University of Missouri and equal rights during his next session.