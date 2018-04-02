Stephens College Falls to Harris-Stowe

COLUMIBA -- The Stephens College Stars (4-12, 1-4) took on the Hornets of Harris-Stowe University (4-13, 1-4) in a hard-fought conference game in Silverthorne Arena but fell, 67-59. Freshman Kelsey Creed scored the first field goal, and the Stars led the entire first half ending 27-22. Sophomore Haley Kahrs led the Stars in the first half with 7 points and 5 rebounds.



The Hornets returned from halftime with renewed focus and tied the game at 32 points with 14:00 left. The Stars came within 1 point twice, but never caught up. The Hornets shot 67% in the second half and 60% from 3-point range.



Stars scoring leaders were Senior Jess McConnell with 13 (6 rebounds, 3 assists), Sophomore Taylor Payne with 9 (2 rebounds, 2 assists), and Junior Jenna Zmyslony with 8 (3 rebounds). Overall the team shot 40% and 30% from beyond the arc.



Coach Chris Duncan said his young team learned a lot as they continue to build for the future.



Next up, Stephens College will play William Woods University in Fulton. Tipoff is schedule at 2 p.m. on Saturday.