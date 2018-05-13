Stephens College Hires Ray Fron as Basketball and Golf Coach

COLUMBIA, Mo.- The Stephens College Stars will have a new head basketball and golf coach next year.

The school announced today that Ray Fron will be leading both teams in 2014-15.

Fron previously was an assistant basketball coach at Aquinas College, a Division II NAIA school in Grand Rapids, Mich.

He also has golfing experience in the Michigan Amateur Tour.

Fron will be inheriting a basketball team that went 1-28 overall this past season and a golf team that finished ninth out of nine teams in the American Midwest Conference Women's Golf Championships in May.