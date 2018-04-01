Stephens College Picks Up Win Against Benedictine

SPRINGFIELD, IL -- The Stephens College basketball team defeated the Benedictine University Bulldogs on Tuesday night 66-48. The Stars trailed by 2 to start but quickly bounced back and never relinquished the lead for the rest of the game.

Dana Heggeman led with 16, Natalie Williams had 12 and Jessica McConnell had 12 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists.

The Stars are back in action Thursday against Harris-Stowe at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.