Stephens College raises minimum wage for new full-time employees

COLUMBIA - Stephens College representatives said Thursday the college raised minimum wage for hourly workers to $10 per hour.

The hike went into effect July 1, according to Janese Silvey, strategist for the office of marketing and communication. The new minimum wage would affect anyone hired after July 1, or anyone on Stephens' staff not already making at least $10 per hour. The hike would not affect student workers, according to Silvey.

The $10 per hour minimum wage is more than $2 greater than the state-mandated $7.65 per hour.

Silvey said the decision was made by senior administrators, and announced by President Diane Lynch at an all-campus meeting.

"The whole auditorium full of faculty and staff just erupted into cheers and applause," Silvey said. "It was very, very well received."

Silvey said the new wage would mean re-allocation of costs from elsewhere in the budget. She said while tuition has increased less than three percent over the past four years, the minimum wage increase would not affect course fees.