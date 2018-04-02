Stephens College Soccer Takes First Win of the Program

ANKENY, Iowa - The Stephens College women's soccer team had a historic win on Tuesday, its first ever. The Stars score 4-3 over Faith Baptist Bible College. Also for the Stars, Sophomore Ilia Siegwald scored the quickest goal on record.

Also scoring for the Stars was junior Kenzie Andrade and freshman Rose Baka, Andrade with the game-winning goal.

Faith Baptist Bible College lead in shots taken, 20-13. Stephens goalkeeper Briannica Ponder had 13 saves compared to Eagles' Tayler Martinez, with seven.

Next, Stephens College will go on to face AMC opponent Missouri Baptist University on Saturday, October 19 at 8 p.m.