Stephens College to Hold a "Pawsuit" for Second Chance

COLUMBIA -- Second Chance will hold its first ever annual "Trivial Pawsuit" fundraiser at Stephens College Friday night.

Executive director, Valerie Chaffin, of Second Chance said the organization has been around for 29 years and has never had an event quite like this.

"We've been rescuing and rehoming animals for the past 29 years," Chaffin said. "In that 29 years, we've just surpassed around 13,000 animals that we have rescued and found new homes for."

Chaffin said they average around 1000 animals per year. She said the fundraisers are more information nights than anything else.

Here's what she said will go on for the Pawsuit:

wine,food, soda, & beer

trivia

silent auction

Gary Pinkel autograph

round tables, priced at $250 per table, $25 per person

The Pawsuit will run from 7:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. at the Lela Wood Raney Hall Ballroom at Stephens College.