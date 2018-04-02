Stephens Lake Park gets new veterans memorial

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Garden Club unveiled a new addition to Stephens Lake Park. The park is now home to a Blue Ribbon Memorial that honors past and present war veterans.

Tuesday's celebration was led by speeches, songs and personal recognition for the many veterans who were in attendance. Members of other mid-Missouri Garden Club chapters were present, as well as executive board members from Garden Club National.

The Columbia Garden Club attributed much of its success and support to the Parks and Recreation Department in Columbia.

The Blue Ribbon Memorial Program began right after World Ward II while the country was still in major support of the war effort. The memorials can typically be found on the sides of highways and in state parks across the country.

Missouri's first Blue Ribbon Memorial was placed in Sedalia in 1939. By 1962, the state had 13 memorials. The newest installation in Stephens Lake Park is the 89th Blue Ribbon Memorial for Missouri.