Stephens Lake Park Hosts Its First Roots N Blues Festival

COLUMBIA -Stephens Lake Park hosted the 2013 Roots N Blues N BBQ festival for the first time Friday. The event moved from downtown this year.

Michael Rader, who lives on Wilson Street next to the park, had to acquire a parking pass to park in his own yard. But he said he was happy to be so close.

"It's exciting to basically have it in my front yard," Rader said.

Rader attended the first festival and said he noticed how much it has grown since then.

"I remember the first one and it wasn't that big of a deal," Rader said. "Now you have these larger bands coming in and this festival has become a tradition for us."

Rader held a tailgate with family and friends before the night began. His parents came in from Kansas City and looked on as their son played bocce ball with his friends.

"This is our first time at Roots N Blues," Michael's father, Dave Rader said. "We were excited to see bands like Blues Traveler and the Black Crowes."

As the live music echoed throughout Stephens Lake Park, Hannah Relles began dancing to the songs of Keller Williams.

"I love live music," she said. "I've been going to festivals for 10 years, but this is my first Roots N Blues Festival. The people are great and I've really enjoyed it so far."

The festival will continue through Sunday.