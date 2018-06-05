Stephens Softball Players Earn Academic All-Conference Honors
COLUMBIA --Ten Stephens Softball Stars have earned AMC Academic All-Conference honors for the 2013 season. The student-athletes are as follows: Chelsea Coleman, Alexandra Hoffman, Lindy Holmberg, Cheyenne Jones, Katlyn Lee, Jessica McConnell, Emily Park, Brittany Tutt, Emily Wagner-Davis and Brooke Warren.
To be eligible for the honor, student-athletes must be in their second term of attendance at their institution and have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 as defined by the nominating institution at the time of nomination.
In addition, junior outfielder Emily Wagner-Davis and freshman shortstop Lindy Holmberg were named to the Honorable-Mention All-Conference Team.
