Stewart to return to competition Sunday

By: The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Tony Stewart will return to Sprint Cup competition Sunday night at Atlanta Motor Speedway, ending a three-race hiatus after his car struck and killed a fellow driver during a dirt-track race.

The three-time NASCAR champion has not raced since Aug. 9, when he hit Kevin Ward Jr. at a sprint car event in upstate New York.

Stewart hastily pulled out of the NASCAR race at Watkins Glen the next morning, then skipped races at Michigan and Bristol Motor Speedway.

Stewart has been in seclusion since Ward's death. He returns to his No. 14 Chevrolet at Atlanta ranked 26th in the Sprint Cup standings.