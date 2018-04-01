Stickers Gathering Opinions for Fate of Vacant Store

COLUMBIA - At a vacant lot in downtown Columbia, stickers are helping decide the fate of the building.

The District put up "I wish this was..." stickers about a month ago at the empty building on Broadway. Many of the stickers not only have suggestions, but comments from others.

"We're seeing a lot of dialogue, which is great," said Carrie Garten, executive director of The District.

Some suggestions, like "A pie shop!" have "Yes!" and "+1" also written on the stickers. Others like "a gluten free bakery" have responses guiding them to the gluten free bakery on Orr Street. Others suggested Dunkin Donuts, Forever 21, or marijuana dispensaries.

Garten says the response has been so positive, they may try the initiative on other vacant lots.

"We're working on the building, the brokers are working on the building, but we're also getting valuable information for what we need to recruit for the rest of the District."