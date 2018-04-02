Still no arrests after fatal shooting of girl in Ferguson

FERGUSON - Ferguson police continue to search for clues after someone fired into a home, killing a 9-year-old girl as she was doing homework on her mother's bed.

Jamyla Bolden was fatally shot Tuesday night. Her 34-year-old mother was struck in the leg and treated at a hospital.

Ferguson Sgt. Dominica Fuller said Thursday that no arrests have been made, and a motive for the shooting isn't clear.

The shooting happened just a couple of blocks from the site where Michael Brown was fatally shot by officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9, 2014. A St. Louis County grand jury and the U.S. Department of Justice declined to file charges against Wilson, who resigned in November.