Still Time to Comment on Proposed Forest Sale

2007

Most of Missouri's congressional delegation asked for the 30-day extension for more time to study maps and research the land proposed for sale in Mark Twain National Forest. Some proceeds from the sale would be used to help pay for rural schools. Senators Jim Talent and Kit Bond said they oppose selling 21,000 acres in Missouri when schools would get only a small share of the proceeds. They called for an alternate source of funding that doesn't jeopardize Mark Twain lands.