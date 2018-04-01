Stimulus Helps Central Missouri Community Action

CMCA has created 80 new jobs and expanded its services in areas such as homelessness prevention, early child care, weatherization and work force development. Andrea Langton, who works for CMCA through it's Callaway County Family Resource Center, has been utilizing funds to make dental care available for those who cannot afford it. "Dental pain is a serious health concern, stimulus dollars have aloud us to have extra staff in our office," Langton said. Stephanie Branch is among the people who Callaway County Family Resource Center has been able to help through its new dental program. "I didn't have the funds to pay for it, didn't have a ride. So she removed all the barriers for me," Branch said. So far CMCA has provided dental care for more than 80 people in the area and has a list of 225 more who still need help. Langton is currently working on a campaign to raise $285,000 to build a community dental center in Fulton for people who can't afford dental care.