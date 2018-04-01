STL Fire Chief Fails To Fill Vacancies
ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Fire Chief Sherman George is getting support from the city's branch of the NAACP in his battle with Mayor Francis Slay. The NAACP says George's 40 years of experience makes him better-suited to identify the training requirements for firefighters than other officials in Slay's administration. George faces discipline, including possible firing, after missing a Friday deadline to fill more than two dozen vacancies in the department. The dispute over tests to determine candidates for the ranks of captain and battalion chief dates to 2004. Some claimed the exams were biased against blacks. A federal judge ruled against black firefighters who filed suit. Still, George has yet to promote anyone who fared well on the tests.
