STL Police Investigate Odor, Find Body In Car Trunk

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police made a gruesome discovery after receiving a call about a foul odor coming from a vehicle and finding a man's decomposing body.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the body of 27-year-old Deadrick Sawyer Jr. of St. Louis was found in the trunk of a Cadillac on Satuday night.

Police haven't been able to determine the cause of death because of the decomposition of Sawyer's body.

Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to Sawyer to give them a call.