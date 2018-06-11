STL Police Investigating Multiple Shootings

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police in St. Louis identify a man fatally shot on Friday morning. Twenty-two-year-old Johnathan Hart was hit in the mouth and lower abdomen before he was taken to St. Louis University Hostpital, where he later died. Police have not made any arrests in the case. St. Louis homicide detectives are also investigating a double-shooting last night in the 2000 block of West Florissant Avenue. One women was found dead at the scene and a man who was shot in the chest was taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital. No further details are available.