STL Police Sergeant Injured

(Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis police sergeant is injured and a burglary suspect shot by the sergeant, after the officer tried to stop three men who had allegedly taken a furnace. Police say three suspects were burglarizing a home under renovation in the Baden neighborhood. The sergeant caught the three with a furnace, chased them and got into a struggle with one of the suspects. They say the suspect allegedly grabbed the officer's flashlight and hit him with it. The sergeant told the suspect to stop. When he didn't, the sergeant shot the suspect in the back. The sergeant has a broken wrist, injured shoulder and cut to his head. The suspect has a gunshot wound. Both are expected to survive. Police are searching for the two other burglary suspects.