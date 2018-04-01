Stock Twins hope to push Tigers towards NCAA Tournament

COLUMBIA - Maddie and Morgan Stock are one of three pairs of sisters on this year's Mizzou Women's Basketball team. The team, through three games, looks to have all of the right pieces. There are indications this year's group could be the first Mizzou Women's team to make the tournament since 2005, and the first under now coach Robin Pingeton.

Maddie and Morgan Stock could help those chances with their sharpshooting ability from behind the three point line. In the second game of the year, Maddie Stock moved into 7th all time in three pointers made for Mizzou with a total of 114 thus far. Over the last two years, Morgan Stock has also contributed making 80 three pointers.

A competitive nature marks the relationship between the two sisters.

"We were very competitive growing up," Maddie Stock said "We would go out on the driveway and play one on one and end up coming in and screaming and fighting."

Through three games, the Tigers are clicking as a team, averaging 71 points per game and beating opponents by an average of 29 points per game.

Over Thanksgiving, the Tigers will head to California to participate in the Hilton Concord Thanksgiving Classic.

The Stocks are seniors this year, and do not plan on playing basketball outside of college. Maddie Stock said she hopes to become a nurse practitioner, and Morgan Stock said she would like to be a phsycian's assistant.