Stolen guns in St. Louis increasing

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The number of stolen guns is on the rise in St. Louis.

KTVI-TV reports that 126 guns have been reported stolen in the city this year, up 55 percent from a year ago. Another 410 guns have been seized by police.

Police Chief Sam Dotson says Missouri lawmakers need to do a better job of balancing the right to bear arms and public safety. He wants longer sentences for those found with stolen guns.