Stolen Mobile Home Found

AP-MO--Stolen Mobile Home,0073Man accused of stealing mobile home MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. (AP) -- An eastern Missouri man is accused of stealing a mobile home. Earnest Swam of the Lincoln County town Moscow Mills runs a company that stores mobile homes. Police say Swam agreed to store a 40-thousand-dollar mobile home in 2000. But authorities say that two years ago, Swam moved the home to Moscow Mills and began renting it out to tenants. Bail is set at 25-thousand dollars. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-03-27-07 0827EDT