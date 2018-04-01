Stolen MoDOT Truck Found Without Hand-Held Radio

KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking the public's help in finding a hand-held radio that was stolen from one of the department's motorist assist trucks.

The department said in a release the truck was stolen Thursday from the department's Motorist Assist facility in Kansas City and recovered minutes later. But the hand-held radio programmed only for Kansas City Police and MoDOT frequencies was missing. MoDOT says police have deactivated the radio, which won't receive or transmit radio calls.

MoDOT Incident Management Coordinator Rusty James says the truck was found in Kansas City using GPS equipment. But the suspect fled before police arrived.

James says the thief also drove through and destroyed a gate at the facility and caused extensive damage to the truck.