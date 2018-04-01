Stolen property recovered from church burglary

COLUMBIA - Police in Columbia said they have recovered all of the stolen property in connection to a burglary at the Community United Methodist Church early Friday morning.

Police spokeswoman Latisha Stroer said, "All of the recovered property has been put into our evidence. It's up to the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's office whether we release that right away, or if it has to go through the whole court proceedings before the evidence is released back to the church."

Two people were arrested shortly after the burglary.

Officers responded to an alarm at the church just after midnight Friday. Police said they found 20-year-old Aaron Black loitering outside, then he took off running. After a short on-foot pursuit, officers said they found a flat-screen TV near the church.

Stroer said Black was not alone.

"While officers were talking with Black, a vehicle drove by with no headlights on. The officers did a traffic stop, and they took Dakota Dyer into custody," Stroer said.

"He also had a guitar that was stolen from the church as well as a flat-screen TV," she said.

KOMU 8 News spoke with employees of the church who said it was a delicate situation within their parish. The employees and church pastor did not wish to make an official statement at this time.