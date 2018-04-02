Stolen vehicle flips over, driver in custody

Photo courtesy of Moberly Police Department

MOBERLY - A Moberly Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle near Logan Street and Morley Street after learning it was reported stolen early Thursday morning.

The Moberly Police Department reported that the incident happened at around 8 a.m. The vehicle was reported stolen from Salisbury, Missouri. The driver did not pull over. The driver of the stolen vehicle lost control and flipped the vehicle on its side on Rollins Street near Meadowbrook Drive.

According to the release from the department, the driver was 54-year-old Anthony Epperson of Monroe County. He was taken into custody and has been formally charged by the Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney's office with tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and distribution of controlled substance (Methamphetamine).

Epperson was taken to the Randolph County Jail and his bond was set at $55,000, according to the release.

Two other passengers from Moberly were also taken into custody, but were later released.

The Randolph County Sheriff and the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted with the arrest.