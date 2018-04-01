Stolen vehicle found at QuikTrip with sleeping man inside

COLUMBIA - Columbia police said Friday a truck was stolen near the Ramada Inn on Conley Road and later found Thursday in a QuikTrip parking lot with a man sleeping inside. The man, Justin Plummer, fell asleep in the driver's side with the truck still running.

After searching Plummer, police said they found two baggies of heroin and one baggie with crushed prescription pills. After searching the truck, police said they also found additional stolen items from a string of thefts, such as electronics, tax documents, mail packages and a cell phone lifted from a taxi driver the previous night. According to police, Plummer refused to pay an over $200 fare and stole the driver's phone instead.

Plummer was arrested for two counts of burglary in the first degree, tampering in the first degree, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony stealing, five counts of misdemeanor stealing, felony probation and a parole warrant.