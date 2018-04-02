Stop Human Trafficking Coalition Ready for New Billboard

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition held its monthly meeting Wednesday night and finalized the plans for a new billboard. The billboard wil appear on I-70 at Exti 71 in Saline County and will remind drivers to "Report Human Trafficking". The billboard should be up by the end of the month. The coalition is collecting donations to pay for the sign. To give, go to www.stophumantraffickingmo.com