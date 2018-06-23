'Stop Snitching' Movement Migrates Online

COLUMBIA (AP) - Damien Doxley lives by an unflinching code. And in his world, violating the law of the streets by cooperating with police is an offense fit for public shame and ridicule.

The 34-year-old Missouri ex-con started his "No More Snitching" Facebook page to call out those who he feels betrayed that unwritten pact. Within a few weeks, he gained more than 1,000 online supporters. Facebook shut down the page, but Doxley simply created a new version and migrated his anti-snitching campaign to Twitter.

Police and prosecutors across the country have wrestled with the "Stop Snitching" movement for the better part of the past decade. Now they're seeing its emergence on social media, where sites such as Doxley's can publish photos and other personal information that can place one-time witnesses at risk.