Stopping Graffiti

In downtown, certain art on public property isn't seen as vandalism.

Columbia artist David Spear was commissioned to paint traffic boxes in hopes that the work of artists like Spear will eliminate blank spaces for graffiti vandalism.

The pilot program targets traffic boxes because they are a prime target for vandalism.

Before Spear put his paint brush to work, this traffic box was covered with graffiti.

The city hopes this public art program will bring a little more color to the city, and keep the vandalism away.

"Columbia is a great arts town and for any community, artistic expression adds a lot to the fabric of the community," said Marie Hunter of the Office of Columbia Cultural Affairs. "And so working with the local artists to address an issue in this way is very creative and hopefully we'll add something to the downtown landscape."

This is the first phase of the program, but Spear and Hunter say they have received only positive feedback from the new artwork.