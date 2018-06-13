Storm and waste water solutions a small part of the Henderson sewer project

9 hours 32 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 3:17:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News
By: Jared Smith, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The city is inviting people to learn more about new storm and waste water projects that correlate with the Henderson branch sewer project.

The city released a 423 page document and published it online. It summarizes a proposal to repair sewer infrastructure and and meet with requirements of the Clean Water Act. 

It would build sewers lines to serve land west of Perche Creek, including those containing Midway Truck and Travel Plaza and MidwayUSA. It would require annexation of the land and set the stage for residential and further commercial development.

The issues has divided the Columbia City Council.

"There has been an importance since 2013 to put a primacy on system rehabilitation over expansion," Columbia Councilmen Michael Trapp said.

Eighty percent of sewer resources in Columbia were put into system rehabilitation, while 20 percent is for expansion of sewer projects.

Trapp has been a long-time supporter of the Henderson branch expansion project because of failing sewer lagoons in Columbia.

" They have become non-profit sources and our impaired water shed which is the Hinkson Creek," Trapp said.

Councilmen Ian Thomas and Karl Skala have openly opposed the project because of its cost and what they consider unnecessary expantion.

Skala said in a release the cost has gone up since 2013 from $2.6 million to $4.3 million dollars.

With the cost nearly doubling since 2013, Thomas said he does not want the city to rush into an investment without the proper planning

He also said the development would lead to hundreds of acres of land annexation west of Perche Creek.

Trapp said the city should be responsible for fixing the entire water shed.

"If we want to ensure we have clean drinking water and a clean environment, we need to be doing right by the resources that have been entrusted in us," Trapp said. 

The last discussion on this took place on May 21 when a 3-3 vote meant the project could not go forward.

Trapp said he hopes, over the next three months, the city is able to gain all annexation agreements from Midway USA and Larry Potterfield.

"I'm also hoping that we can pick up more votes by having annexation agreements in hand from Midway Arms and Midway Truck Stop," he said.

Skala's main concern has been the land annexation. He said, until the land has been completely annexed by Midway USA and Potterfield, he will not agree to this expansion.

His reasoning is Midway USA does not contribute to sales or property tax in Columbia.

This project will be brought before council again in August. 

More News

Grid
List

Jefferson City parents voice concerns on new school boundary scenarios
Jefferson City parents voice concerns on new school boundary scenarios
JEFFERSON CITY – Parents filled the cafeteria of Thomas Jefferson Middle School Tuesday night to share their feelings on the... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 10:29:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Federal judge rules against Planned Parenthood
Federal judge rules against Planned Parenthood
COLUMBIA - A U.S. District judge denied an effort by Planned Parenthood to stop the enforcement of state regulation of... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 8:37:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Audrain police release new information on mysterious death
Audrain police release new information on mysterious death
COLUMBIA - Exactly six months after Audrain deputies found a man bleeding to death beside a crashed and burned car,... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 5:47:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Car careens off road, nearly crashes into pond
Car careens off road, nearly crashes into pond
COLUMBIA - An SUV nearly ended up in the water Tuesday when it went off West Route K near South... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Storm and waste water solutions a small part of the Henderson sewer project
Storm and waste water solutions a small part of the Henderson sewer project
COLUMBIA - The city is inviting people to learn more about new storm and waste water projects that correlate with... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 3:17:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Missouri rescue teams begin helicopter training
Missouri rescue teams begin helicopter training
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Task Force 1 and Missouri Army National Guard Helicopter Search and Rescue Team are training with... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 3:06:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

MU Health care running into space issues, but growth is the goal
MU Health care running into space issues, but growth is the goal
COLUMBIA – MU Health Care’s patient numbers are rising and spaces are filling up. “We’re always actively looking for... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 2:45:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Sedalia police warn about counterfeit cash
Sedalia police warn about counterfeit cash
SEDALIA - Sedalia police are warning local businesses to beware of customers trying to use fake money to make real... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

House committee chair says state should not pay Greitens' legal fees
House committee chair says state should not pay Greitens' legal fees
JEFFERSON CITY - The chairman of the house committee that investigated former Gov. Eric Greitens is urging the state Office... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 1:31:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Hawley files lawsuit against City of Bel-Ridge
Hawley files lawsuit against City of Bel-Ridge
JEFFERSON CITY – Attorney General Josh Hawley filed a lawsuit against the City of Bel-Ridge, alleging Sunshine Law violations. ... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 11:49:00 AM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Parson revives education board with new appointments
Parson revives education board with new appointments
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has appointed two members to the State Board of Education. The... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 10:47:00 AM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Man injured in Sunrise Beach boat fire
Man injured in Sunrise Beach boat fire
SUNRISE BEACH - One man was sent to the hospital after his boat caught fire after refueling. Dan Hall,... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Capitol Projects celebrates 50th anniversary
Capitol Projects celebrates 50th anniversary
JEFFERSON CITY - Capitol Projects is a workshop in Jefferson City that has been providing employment for people with disabilities... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 3:00:00 AM CDT June 12, 2018 in Continuous News

Jefferson City Public Schools considers new boundary scenarios
Jefferson City Public Schools considers new boundary scenarios
JEFFERSON CITY - Some families in Jefferson City are worried new middle school boundary lines could break up friendships and... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 9:21:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Human remains found in Miller County
Human remains found in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains were discovered in rural Miller County on Monday. The Miller County Sheriff's Office received... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Bilingual Columbia high school students can earn college credit
Bilingual Columbia high school students can earn college credit
COLUMBIA - High school students can now earn multiple college credits for proficiency in more than one language. The... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 7:04:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

UPDATE: One injured in nine-unit Columbia fire
UPDATE: One injured in nine-unit Columbia fire
COLUMBIA - Nine units were on the scene of a fire this afternoon on Anita Court in Columbia. "It's... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:54:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News

Pedestrian statistics have MODOT concerned
Pedestrian statistics have MODOT concerned
JEFFERSON CITY - Ninety-eight pedestrians were killed and and 264 were seriously injured in Missouri last year, according to the... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 Monday, June 11, 2018 6:34:00 PM CDT June 11, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 76°
2am 74°
3am 73°
4am 73°