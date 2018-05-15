Storm brings powerful winds and hail, knocks down trees

BOONE COUNTY - Severe storms rolled through mid-Missouri Monday afternoon, producing hail and winds gusting up to 60 miles per hour.

KOMU 8's Chief Meteorologist, Kenton Gewecke, said the storms should end by early or mid-evening, with another round of showers and thunderstorms sweeping through in the late evening or overnight hours.

"This next round will likely be weaker, but could still have heavy downpours and some hail mixed in with gusty winds," Gewecke said.

He said the storms are pretty typical for this time of year.

Overall, this is a very spring-like system and should not cause too much worry. However, be careful of hydroplaning on roads during heavy downpours.

We have received several reports of hail in Moberly from our viewers. Rayanna Hopper said it hailed for about 20 minutes straight there, and the hail covered the ground like snow.

Fallen trees are also a risk around mid-Missouri. One viewer shared a video that showed a tree had fallen down near Worley Street.

Multiple viewers shared images of fallen trees in Mexico and Columbia.