Storm Causes Great Damage

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Crews are assessing damage after flash flooding left a postal worker dead and roads damaged across southwest Missouri. Up to 11 inches of rain fell within just a few hours yesterday in counties including Dade, Lawrence and Laclede. Postal worker Steve Allee of Stoutland died when a wall of water washed his delivery truck off a small bridge in Laclede County, east of Lebanon. Searchers found Allee's body last night more than a mile downstream from his vehicle and the bridge. The state Emergency Management Agency said the rain was from remnants of Tropical Storm Erin that moved from Oklahoma into Missouri along the Interstate 44 corridor. Flood waters had receded by Tuesday morning and damage assessments are being done. There are reports of some mainly small roads and bridges washed out.