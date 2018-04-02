Storm Damage Covers much of Mid-Missouri

The winds ripped apart a few buildings wrapping debris around still-standing power poles.

"It was like a freight train, without the horns and bells, but the rumble of the storm was there," said Blackwater resident Bob Ault.

In Howard County, one large tree snapped and fell on a house in New Franklin. The high winds ripped powerlines apart and blew them into people's lawns.

As darkness set in, power and fire crews rushed to clean up.

"We saw a few funnel clouds with rotation," said Tony Hill of Howard County Fire District. "Seemed like they'd get close to town then go back up in the sky or go on and stay out in the area with no population. So you got spared? We got lucky."

Power is still out in Blackwater.