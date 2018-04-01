Storm Damage Expected to be Expensive

Traffic signals and power are both working sporadically in different parts of Columbia. Intersections were pitch-black earlier this evening. Police arrived, lighting flares and directing traffic. Houses in the same area suffered siding damage as well windows.

Hail knocked out several cars' back windows, made holes in mailboxes, and created an almost three inch hole in one family's siding. Property owners think the damage is going to be expensive.

"I'm guessing at least $20,000 if not more," said home owner Dan Thomas. "I mean we got six vehicles, I mean five vehicles that got damaged pretty good plus our house."

Hail wasn't the only damage in Boone County. Rain caused flooding on Brown Station Road and Rangeline.

Police officers had to shut down a bridge because the water was as high as people's tires. The flooding that hit the area has all subsided at this point.

Several other residents we spoke to in Northern Boone County suffered damage including broken car windows and siding damage. .

A large tree in north Columbia toppled over and, barely missed the owner's car. One neighbor says he can't believe it.

"It was parked in the perfect place to where when the tree fell, it did not touch it at all. It was kind of like an outline of the car with the tree," said andrew underwood. "So, I mean, you're literally talking inches." Underwood told KOMU of the damage he saw from Sunday's severe storms.

The homeowners car was parked right under a tree. Thankfully no one was hurt. The tree fell away from the home and into the street.

The car did suffer hail damage including a broken window as did several cars of nearby neighbors and the area lost power but everyone is safe and trying to get ready for more possisevere weather.