Storm Damage in Sedalia Rivals May Tornado

SEDALIA - Officials and community members were picking up the pieces Friday after a violent storm caused damage to trees, power lines, and houses. The daily opening of the Missouri State Fair was stalled for hours after the storm ripped apart numerous tents and caused a power outage, but no injuries. Officials said they were trying to start the fair around noon, but it did make that deadline. The state fair normally opens at 7:30 a.m.

Several neighborhood residents were outside clearing debris from their homes and cars. Resident Mike Chitwood woke up to find his truck demolished by a tree that fell outside of his home. He said he's most likely going to sell it for parts and will need to find a new car.

Resident Russell Holman was trying to figure out his next step after a tree crashed through the roof of his home. Holman had large branches poking out from the ceiling of his bedroom and living room. He estimates the tree crashed down around 1:30 a.m.

Around the city, several streets were closed as crews used chainsaws to break down some of the trees in the roadways. Mayor Elaine Horn said the costs of cleaning up the city will most likely be worse than when the tornado hit May 24.

"When we had the tornado it was in the city limits," Mayor Horn said. "We had the damage limited to the majority to just that one subdivision. The damage from this storm is across the entire community"

Fair officials said even though the fair did not open on time, the Luke Bryan concert Friday night is expected to go on as scheduled.