Storm knocks out power to Moberly residents

MOBERLY- Thousands of people in Moberly woke up Thursday to find out they were without power, thanks to the morning's storm.

Ameren Missouri's representative Gene Unverfehrt urges people in Moberly to call with emergency power situations.

"That's an important safety thing is any kind of down power line should be considered energized and they should stay away from it and call it in," he said.

Residents spent their afternoon outside cleaning up debris from fallen trees. Neighbors Rhonda Jackson and Pam Dollich in Urbandale said they were sitting on heir porches this morning when the storm hit. They decided to go inside when their front doors began to slam open and closed.

Residents and city workers spent the afternoon cleaning up debris on the street.

Ameren hopes to have all power restored by Thursday night or Friday morning.