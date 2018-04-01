Storm Leaves 9,800 Ameren Missouri Customers Without Power

ST. LOUIS - Monday night's storm left roughly 9,800 Ameren Missouri customers without power.

According to a statement, Ameren Missouri's Emergency Operations Center has been opened to provide restoration support to communities impacted within the company's service territory. Ameren expects the power to be restored to its customers by the end of Tuesday.

To report downed power lines, call Ameren Missouri at 1-800-552-7583 or 911.

For more information on storm safety, visit AmerenMissouri.com.