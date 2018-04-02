Storm Planning Pays Off

Plowing crews pulled an all-nighter -- getting the major roadways ready for traffic.

"The crews started last night (Saturday) about seven o'clock, we were pushing off blacktops - clearing out subdivisions," said Rickey Harvey with Boone County Public Works.

The combination of salt laid last night and warmer weather Sunday meant crews got a break.

"The snow starts to melt quicker so it makes a brine," explained Harvey. "The brine spreads out... traffic works it, which it starts to activate and it works quicker."

Leaving major roads across mid Missouri ice and snow free.

Boone County says it cleared all its paved roads now its main focus is the gravel roads.

The latest update from the city of Columbia shows about half of the city streets plowed.