Storm Safety Tips

In fact, high winds and hail have killed 315 people and injured more than 4,000 nationwide in the last twenty years. When a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued by the storm prediction center for your area, that means that large hail and damaging winds are possible until the watch expires. If a watch is issued for severe thunderstorms, secure loose, high profile objects that may become airborne and move your vehicle into a garage if possible.

When a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for your county that means severe thunderstorm conditions are expected in your area shortly. When a warning is issued stay inside and stay away from windows. Stay off of electrical equipment and avoid taking a bath or shower.

If you live in a mobile home, consider evacuating ahead of the storm. Winds as low as 80 miles per hour can overturn some mobile homes. And remember severe thunderstorms can and sometimes do produce tornadoes with little warning. Follow these tips and you can stay safe during severe thunderstorms.