Storm Yanks Down Power Lines in KC Area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A storm packing high winds hit the Kansas City area, causing power outages across the region.

The Kansas City Star reports that at least 30,000 electrical customers lost power in the Sunday afternoon storm. The National Weather Service said storm spotters clocked winds ranging from 60 to 75 miles per hour in Platte and Clay counties. Up to an inch of rain was also reported.

Several trees and power lines were also reported down in Gladstone, Parkville, Platte Woods and north Kansas City.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reported that Missouri 224 and U.S. 24 near the Wellington and Napoleon areas east of Buckner were

cluttered with debris.