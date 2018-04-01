Stormwater Woes In Jeff City

Barbara Stahlman's neighbor near the hill deals with house floods every time it rains. Stahlman doesn't have it quite as bad, but still sees problems from stormwater.



"One of the problems was that our old storm drain wasn't functioning anymore. It was clogged up, blocked up. So that's why we were having so much water coming over the hill," Stahlman said.



Another neighbor, Dick Bryan, says that when it rains, the stormwater comes up over the drainage system, goes through his backyard, crashes up against the second house and then goes onto the street. Both residents hope this new drain system alleviates the flooding.



"I'm praying it does. I think it will," Bryan said.



A stormwater advisory committee hopes to present the Jefferson City Council with a plan to fix other current stormwater problems with an increase in funding.



"The city is considering a possible stormwater utility to increase the funding levels for storm water, and that's one avenue to fund it. Right now the funding is from the half cent sales tax," Matt Morasch, of Jefferson City Public Works, said.



The city would base the utility fee on the calculated average size of a Jefferson City House, which is 2,500 feet.



Currently the city's half cent sales tax provides $200,000 a year, which is enough for about 15 small projects.