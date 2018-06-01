Stover man dies in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY - A Stover man died in a single-vehicle accident on Ivy Bend Road in southern Morgan County late Saturday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Steven J. Horton, 61, of Stover, drove his 1989 Jeep Wrangler off of the road, striking a masonry wall and partially ejecting him. The MSHP report states Horton was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Coroners pronounced Horton dead at the scene Sunday morning.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Department assisted troopers in their investigation.