Stray Bullet Strikes Girl In St. Louis Park

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two men are in custody after a stray bullet struck a 12-year-old girl while she was playing in a St. Louis park.

The girl was injured Sunday night at Loretta Hall Park. The suspects were arrested Tuesday, both at the same apartment in St. Louis County. Charges have not been filed.

Police say the two men were arguing and fired several shots before running off. One of the stray bullets struck the girl in the hand.