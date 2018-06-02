Street Maintenance on Old Highway 63

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Public Works Department announces that beginning Friday, April 6, at 7 a.m., street maintenance crews will begin asphalt street repairs in the northbound lanes of Old Highway 63 between Grindstone Parkway and Stadium Boulevard. This work will result in temporary lane restrictions throughout the day.

The work should be completed and the road fully reopened Tuesday, April 10, at 3 p.m., weather permitting. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to exercise extreme caution when in the construction area and use an alternate route whenever possible.