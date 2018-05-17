Strength training can reduce risk of type-2 diabetes in women

1 year 4 months 1 week ago Monday, January 02 2017 Jan 2, 2017 Monday, January 02, 2017 4:51:00 PM CST January 02, 2017 in News
By: Lexi Larson, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Women who incorporate strength training into their work outs are 17 percent less likely to develop type-2 diabetes than women who only do other kinds of work outs, like running and yoga, according to a new study published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise

In the study, women who reported doing at least 120 minutes of aerobic exercise as well as some strength training were 65 percent less likely to develop type-2 diabetes than women who did not exercise at all. 

Strength training was found to lower cardiovascular disease in women as well. 

The study also shows that women tend to neglect strength training in their work outs and opt for aerobic exercises instead. 

While the study shows that this is better than not exercising at all, adding in strength training was shown to lower the risk of type-2 diabetes even more. 

Columbia Strength and Conditioning Personal Trainer Scott Schutte said he thinks women prefer aerobic exercise because it is simpler. 

"I would say most people go toward the aerobic exercise first because its easy," Schutte said. "You know, you can go out and run, it doesn’t take any equipment, it doesn’t really take any sort of advice, most people can get from point A to point B."

Schutte also said strength training requires equipment, and women might be too intimidated to go to a gym to work out. 

"The strength training, it can be an intimidating environment, that’s why here we do a lot of one-on-one personal training," Schutte said. "We do a lot of group training to try to build that kind of culture where it’s very un-intimidating for people to come in to do that."

 Steven Mack, a certified strength and conditioning specialist at Simple Solutions Fitness, said people avoid going to the gym because they worry about comparing themselves to others. 

"Part of it is just being self conscious," Mack said. "It doesn't matter what you look like, you always think that you can look better."  

Mack also said that strength training is usually used to gain muscle. 

 "Typically, you're thinking about someone that might want to lose weight, to put on a little bit of muscle, to lean out, to tone up," Mack said. "Everybody has different words for these things but they usually want pretty similar goals."

 

 

