Stretch Of I-44 Honors Fallen St. Louis Officer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A section of Interstate 44 in St. Louis now honors the memory of a St. Louis police officer who died in a crash while chasing a burglary suspect.

The 2 1/2-mile section of roadway was designated Wednesday as the David Haynes Memorial Highway. Haynes died on March 24, 2010, at age 27.

He was chasing a suspect when his patrol car was hit by multiple vehicles. Haynes died at a hospital. He was a newlywed, a former Marine who became a police officer in January 2009.

