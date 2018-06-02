Stretch of Springfield Highway 'Adopted' by Nazis May Be Renamed After Rabbi

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Two state representatives from Springfield are renewing efforts to name a section of highway that was adopted by neo-Nazis after a prominent Jewish person.

Springfield state Reps. Sara Lampe and Charlie Denison held a committee hearing Tuesday seeking to name a stretch of Highway 160 near the Springfield city limits after the late Rabbi Ernest I. Jacob. The rabbi was an activist for equality while living in Springfield after surviving a concentration camp.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that this is the third time Lampe has tried to rename the highway since the National Socialist Movement agreed to keep it clean.

She says she wants to show the public that most people in southwest Missouri do not share the neo-Nazi's views.