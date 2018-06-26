Stretching Your Dollar: Black Friday

6 years 7 months 3 days ago Tuesday, November 22 2011 Nov 22, 2011 Tuesday, November 22, 2011 7:52:00 AM CST November 22, 2011 in News
By: Angie Bailey
loading

COLUMBIA - In this week's "Stretching Your Dollar", KOMU 8's Angie Bailey takes you through some tips and tricks for the best deals on Black Friday. 

One tip is to get a plan.  Have a specific list for any of the stores you plan on hitting and don't deviate.  Wandering off your shopping path could lead to blowing your budget and you might not make it to the next store in time to get the most out of your black friday.

Also, know what's on sale.  Computers, electronics, small appliances and toys will be on super-sale.  But you can get just as good of a deal on cell phones, cameras and other items right now.  Know what to grab right now versus black friday or cyber monday.

Know where you should be and when.  Figure out what stores open first and how long you will be in each store.

Parking and traffic need to be factored into your plan.  Don't worry about parking close, just worry about being able to get out quickly.

You don't need to camp out or stand in line in most cases.  If you show up five minutes before the store opens and walk in at the end of the crowd, you'll almost always get what you want.

Do some recon.  Know the layout of the store and use that to your advantage.  Go in today and ask some questions of your favorite sales person.  Know if the items will be on the shelf or in a "special' location or both.  It's really helpful insider information.

A few common mistakes I see others making.  Ditch the shopping cart.  It just slows you down.  Get your high priority items and then double-back for a cart if you need one.

Remember to bring coupons.  There is no reason to not use them.  Also, ad match is still in effect.  Big retailers will still give you a compeitiors sale price but most won't match the black friday price.

 

More News

Grid
List

Missouri lawmakers spent $110,000 related to Greitens probe
Missouri lawmakers spent $110,000 related to Greitens probe
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers spent almost $110,000 during a special session and investigation into allegations against former Gov.... More >>
15 minutes ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 4:34:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Psychologist says Nichols' history might be connected to Moberly murder
Psychologist says Nichols' history might be connected to Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE – A forensic psychologist testified on behalf of Jeffrey Nichols Tuesday in the sentencing phase of his murder trial.... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 3:16:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Video, photos: Heavy rainfall causes severe flash flooding
Video, photos: Heavy rainfall causes severe flash flooding
COLUMBIA - Torrential rainfall has caused flash flooding throughout mid-Missouri Tuesday. Water has covered multiple roadways in Columbia, causing... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 2:26:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in Weather

Hawley campaign paid to screen Mizzou emails before release
Hawley campaign paid to screen Mizzou emails before release
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley's campaign paid lawyers tens of thousands of dollars to review... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 1:57:37 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Missouri water ride shut down after rider flung from tube
Missouri water ride shut down after rider flung from tube
EUREKA (AP) — A water ride at Six Flags in suburban St. Louis has been closed after a woman said... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 1:06:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Charges filed against suspect from Columbia manhunt
Charges filed against suspect from Columbia manhunt
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Friday against the man police spent hours looking for in the Sylvan Lane area on... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 12:18:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Study: State should restore programs for vulnerable Missourians
Study: State should restore programs for vulnerable Missourians
COLUMBIA - A budget analysis group said a much larger than expected state general revenue for the 2019 budget could... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 11:58:00 AM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing teenager found in Camden County
UPDATE: Missing teenager found in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY - Authorities found a missing teenager Tuesday afternoon. The Camden County Sheriff's Office located 14-year-old Rachel Deaton... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 11:54:00 AM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Fulton police search for suspects in high school burglary
Fulton police search for suspects in high school burglary
FULTON - Fulton police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a school burglary. Police say... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 11:26:00 AM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

The Latest: Republicans say ruling will help stop terrorism
The Latest: Republicans say ruling will help stop terrorism
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Supreme Court ruling upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban (all times local): ... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Supreme Court upholds Trump travel ban
UPDATE: Supreme Court upholds Trump travel ban
WASHINGTON (AP) — A sharply divided Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 9:29:00 AM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Columbia College partners with firefighters to provide realistic training
Columbia College partners with firefighters to provide realistic training
COLUMBIA - Columbia College is hosting a training event for Columbia Fire Department recruits. The training will provide real-world... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 7:25:00 AM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

A child fired a loaded gun he found in a couch at IKEA
A child fired a loaded gun he found in a couch at IKEA
(CNN) -- After finding a gun in a sofa at IKEA, a child fired the loaded weapon in the store,... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 5:02:00 AM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

MACC and Stephens College announce joint program
MACC and Stephens College announce joint program
COLUMBIA - Faculty and staff from Moberly Area Community College and Stephens College announced a program to streamline the transfer... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 4:52:00 AM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

One dead after semi truck crash in Miller County
One dead after semi truck crash in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - A West Virginia man died in a car accident South of Eugene. According to the Missouri... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 4:23:00 AM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Potential redistricting concerns Macon and Shelby County school districts
Potential redistricting concerns Macon and Shelby County school districts
CLARENCE - More than county lines divide the Macon and Shelby County school districts and the residents that live in... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, June 25 2018 Jun 25, 2018 Monday, June 25, 2018 7:14:00 PM CDT June 25, 2018 in News

Neurology specialist encouraged by new option for epilepsy medication
Neurology specialist encouraged by new option for epilepsy medication
COLUMBIA - Following the approval of a new cannabis-based treatment, a neurologist who specializes in pediatric epilepsy said having a... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, June 25 2018 Jun 25, 2018 Monday, June 25, 2018 6:22:00 PM CDT June 25, 2018 in News

Ex-state official Kander announces run for Kansas City mayor
Ex-state official Kander announces run for Kansas City mayor
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former Missouri secretary of state who garnered national attention during an unsuccessful bid for U.S.... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, June 25 2018 Jun 25, 2018 Monday, June 25, 2018 5:24:30 PM CDT June 25, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
5pm 81°
6pm 79°
7pm 78°
8pm 76°