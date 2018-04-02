Strict Rules for Truckers

The law affects companies that haul household goods within commercial areas. Moving companies must have proof of insurance, cannot carry hazardous material and must have a good financial record.



"They can rest a little more assured knowing that this company is financially and that they are not going to come collect their items and then disappear," Deanne Bonnot, a MO-DOT Outreach Coordinator, said.



In addition to applying for permission to operate, moving companies will also have to file and publish their rates and charges. MoDOT says this will provide greater consumer protection.



Motor carriers would have to: